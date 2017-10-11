PM Roundup: Alexa Bliss, U.S. World Cup Failure, Arrests Made In LSU Fraternity Death

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which would never lose to Trinidad OR Tobago.

Bliss talk?: WWE Raw Women’s champion Alexa Bliss wants her own talk show on the WWE network. I’d watch.

U.S. failure must bring change: U.S. Soccer’s stunning failure to make the 2018 World Cup has sparked intense debate concerning what comes next for the program. Everyone seems to agree that major changes are needed.

Next USMNT manager?: Who will be the next manager of the U.S. men’s national team? Well, these options aren’t exactly inspiring.

Fraternity death at LSU sparks arrests: 10 members of Phi Delta Theta at LSU have been booked in connection with the death of 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver.

Tweet of the Day:

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) October 11, 2017

