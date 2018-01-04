PM Roundup: Karen Gillan; Stephen Curry Praises Trae Young; NBA MVP Race Update

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, whose AND1 nickname was actually Bomb Cyclone.

Jumanji is a hit: The always lovely Karen Gillan and the cast of “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” are off promoting the movie in China. The movie has been a surprise hit, and actually got fantastic reviews.

Game recognize game: Stephen Curry has nothing but praise for Oklahoma freshman Trae Young. It’s easy to see why, Young is one of the most entertaining college players I can remember. Seriously, the kid is awesome. Curry called him “unbelievable” which is pretty dead on.

Early NBA MVP race update: With James Harden out, here’s a look at how the NBA MVP race is looking right now.

Tweet of the Day:

TONY Gwynn struck out looking just 58 times during his final 13 seasons. @Padres Source: “Incredible Baseball Stats” by Kevin Reavy and Ryan Spaeder pic.twitter.com/xSxNZQi8DQ — Retro Baseball (@retro_baseball) January 2, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Rich Rodriguez Allegedly Had His Wife and Mistress On Arizona Sidelines During Same Game

Dan Le Batard Vomited On-Air After Stugotz Ate a Photo

This Kyrie Irving Exchange with Ty Lue is Worth a Million Words

Mark Schlereth Authors Devastating Twitter Comeback With Props

Around the Sports Internet:

Titans running back DeMarco Murray has has been ruled out of this weekend’s playoff game against the Chiefs

Kyle Kuzma says the Lakers quit during their Wednesday night blowout loss to the Thunder

Don’t look now, be DeMar DeRozan has massively elevated his game this season

The Jaguars will be offering teal cheeseburgers and other weird food items this weekend

Song of the Day: