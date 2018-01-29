PM Roundup: Hilary Duff; Knicks And Joakim Noah Headed For Divorce; Chief Wahoo Going Away

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which was wildly unimpressed with Ronda Rousey’s WWE debut.

Hilary takes on Sharon: Hilary Duff will play Sharon Tate in a horror movie about the Manson murders.

Knicks and Noah searching for way out: The New York Knicks and Joakim Noah are both looking to get rid of each other. Noah has three years and $56 million left on his atrocious contract, so it’s going to be hard to find a solution here.

No more Wahoo: The Cleveland Indians will stop using the Chief Wahoo logo in 2019. Many believe the logo is offensive and have long sought a change in the Indians’ uniforms.

Tweet of the Day:

There have been only three UFC fighters who have been able to headline a card and garner at least one million pay-per-view buys on their own over the past decade: Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar. The last two are now with the WWE and may co-main event WrestleMania. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 29, 2018

