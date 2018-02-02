PM Roundup: Arielle Vandenberg; LeBron Won't Go To Warriors; Super Bowl LII Is Here

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is out sick today with full-blown Patriots fatigue.

Arielle and the Super Bowl: Arielle Vandenberg has been in her fair share of Super Bowl commercials. Will we see another this year? Also, she gives good Instagram:

LeBron ain’t going to the Warriors: LeBron James dismissed any talk that he would join the Golden State Warriors. He said to ignore any reports unless they come directly from him.

Super Bowl LII is here: Here’s a guide to everything you need to know about Super Bowl LII.

Tweet of the Day:

John and A.G. Spanos are offering interviews with San Diego-based writers and outlets but with major conditions attached. One of those conditions? Absolutely no talk about the past. Count me among those who is not interested. They could be men and face the music but nope. — Ryan Phillips (@RumorsandRants) February 2, 2018

(yeah, I posted my own tweet, get over it)

