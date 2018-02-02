PM Roundup: Arielle Vandenberg; LeBron Won't Go To Warriors; Super Bowl LII Is Here

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is out sick today with full-blown Patriots fatigue.
Arielle and the Super Bowl: Arielle Vandenberg has been in her fair share of Super Bowl commercials. Will we see another this year? Also, she gives good Instagram:
LeBron ain’t going to the Warriors: LeBron James dismissed any talk that he would join the Golden State Warriors. He said to ignore any reports unless they come directly from him.
Super Bowl LII is here: Here’s a guide to everything you need to know about Super Bowl LII.
