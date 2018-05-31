PM Roundup: Nikki Bella; Jimbo Fisher Hasn't Signed Contract; Delaware Opens Sports Betting

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which isn’t picking the Cavs to win either.

Nikki and John back together?: Rumors are that Nikki Bella and John Cena have gotten back together after calling off their wedding.

Jimbo still hasn’t signed: A few months after agreeing to become the highest-paid coach in college football, Jimbo Fisher still hasn’t signed his contract with Texas A&M. Why? Apparently the two sides are working through vetting the language of the deal. No one is concerned, but it’s still weird.

Delaware opens sports betting: Delaware will allow sports betting starting Tuesday, becoming the first state in the nation to do so after the Supreme Court struck down the federal ban on sports gambling three weeks ago.

Tweet of the Day:

Thank you thank you San Diego for all your kind words affection encouragement and prayers. You’ve touched me beyond words #Padres fans.#aztecfamily. I’m forever in your debt. Hope to see you soon! — Ted Leitner (@TedLeitner) May 31, 2018

Get well soon Uncle Ted.

