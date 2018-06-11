PM Roundup: Allison Stokke; Remembering Tiger Woods' Last Major Win; Dwane Casey To The Pistons

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which finds absolutely nothing offensive about Canada.

Allison is officially off the market: As our own Michael Shamburger wrote about this weekend, Allison Stokke is now engaged to Rickie Fowler.

😎 A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on Mar 19, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

Tiger last won a major 10 years ago: Tiger Woods won his last major at the 2008 U.S. Open and it was one of his most impressive triumphs.

Pistons hire Casey: Dwane Casey is set to be the next head coach of the Detroit Pistons. It’s a great hire.

This kid sitting behind Glenda Jackson just stole the #Tonys2018. pic.twitter.com/EMJ1pbi0pk — Dalton Ross (@DaltonRoss) June 11, 2018

Ohtani gone: Shohei Ohtani needs Tommy John surgery and may be out until 2020.

Ovi going nuts: Alex Ovechkin is definitely enjoying his first Stanley Cup win.

Scouts on next NFL prospects: Scouts weigh in on the early top prospects for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Trout of the line?: Mike Trout isn’t sure if he’ll re-sign with the Angels when he hits free agency in 2020.

