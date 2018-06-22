PM Roundup: Eve Hewson; 2018 NBA Draft Winners; LiAngelo Ball Left Without A Team

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which was selected in the same round as LiAngelo Ball Thursday night.

Eve has a new movie out: Bono’s daughter, Eve Hewson, has a new film out and it’s getting decent reviews.

Winners from the draft: Here are the six big winners from the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft.

LiAngelo left out in the cold: LiAngelo Ball went undrafted Thursday night and the Lakers then informed him he wouldn’t be on their Summer League team.

Tweet of the Day:

Luka Doncic, a huge fan of ‘Friends’ and especially of Jennifer Aniston, told me it wasn’t Ross’s fault because “they were on a break!” — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) June 21, 2018

