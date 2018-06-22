USA Today Sports

PM Roundup: Eve Hewson; 2018 NBA Draft Winners; LiAngelo Ball Left Without A Team

PM Roundup: Eve Hewson; 2018 NBA Draft Winners; LiAngelo Ball Left Without A Team

PM Roundup

PM Roundup: Eve Hewson; 2018 NBA Draft Winners; LiAngelo Ball Left Without A Team

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which was selected in the same round as LiAngelo Ball Thursday night. 

Eve has a new movie out: Bono’s daughter, Eve Hewson, has a new film out and it’s getting decent reviews.

Winners from the draft: Here are the six big winners from the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft.

LiAngelo left out in the cold: LiAngelo Ball went undrafted Thursday night and the Lakers then informed him he wouldn’t be on their Summer League team.

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Andre Iguodala Really Likes Luka Doncic’s Mom

Lionel Messi’s International Legacy Has Taken A Serious Hit At The World Cup

2019 NBA Mock Draft: RJ Barrett and Cameron Reddish For the #1 Spot

Woj Wants His Corners

Around the Sports Internet:

Grading every pick from the 2018 NBA Draft

Nigeria looked really good in a 2-0 win over Iceland on Friday at the World Cup

LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard will now be the focus of the NBA with the draft in the rear-view mirror

Jameis Winston’s suspension will hurt him far more than the Bucs

Song of the Day:

, , , , , , , , , , PM Roundup

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home