PM Roundup: Eve Hewson; 2018 NBA Draft Winners; LiAngelo Ball Left Without A Team

Eve has a new movie out: Bono’s daughter, Eve Hewson, has a new film out and it’s getting decent reviews.
Winners from the draft: Here are the six big winners from the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft.
LiAngelo left out in the cold: LiAngelo Ball went undrafted Thursday night and the Lakers then informed him he wouldn’t be on their Summer League team.
Andre Iguodala Really Likes Luka Doncic’s Mom
Lionel Messi’s International Legacy Has Taken A Serious Hit At The World Cup
2019 NBA Mock Draft: RJ Barrett and Cameron Reddish For the #1 Spot
Grading every pick from the 2018 NBA Draft
Nigeria looked really good in a 2-0 win over Iceland on Friday at the World Cup
LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard will now be the focus of the NBA with the draft in the rear-view mirror
Jameis Winston’s suspension will hurt him far more than the Bucs
