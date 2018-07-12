PM Roundup: Chloe Bennet; Mike Trout Is Having By Far His Best Season; Chelsea Fires Antonio Conte

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is oddly fascinated with the Tour de France.

Chloe’s dating a douche: Chloe Bennet has confirmed she is dating uber-douche Logan Paul. That’s just insanely depressing news.

Trout is amazing: Mike Trout is having the best season of an already amazing career, and no one is paying attention.

Conte sacked: Chelsea has fired manager Antonio Conte just a year after he led the club to a Premier League title. Chelsea finished a disappointing fifth in the league this season but won the FA Cup.

Tweet of the Day:

Around the Sports Internet:

Edwin Diaz’s slider is absolutely ridiculous and has him on pace to challenge the single-season saves record

The New York Yankees have set the record for most home runs before the All-Star break

Rob Pelinka explained why the Lakers have made the moves they have this offseason

Bud Norris sounds like he’d be a nightmare teammate

