USA Today Sports

PM Roundup: Lili Reinhart; Lonzo Ball Is Back; Brandon Ingram Is Ready To Break Out

Lili Reinhart

PM Roundup: Lili Reinhart; Lonzo Ball Is Back; Brandon Ingram Is Ready To Break Out

PM Roundup

PM Roundup: Lili Reinhart; Lonzo Ball Is Back; Brandon Ingram Is Ready To Break Out

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which wants to know how it can forget you, girl, when there is always something there to remind it?

Lili and the gang are back: Lili Reinhart and the rest of the cast of “Riverdale” return to TV this week.

View this post on Instagram

Where’s the disco, baby

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

View this post on Instagram

Few more. @lofficielnl

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

View this post on Instagram

@whowhatwear

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

Lonzo’s back: Lonzo Ball is back and will be in the lineup Wednesday night as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Golden State Warriors. Ball is recovering from offseason knee surgery.

Ingram ready to break out: Brandon Ingram is ready for a big breakout this season. Playing alongside LeBron James will only make him more dangerous.

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Don’t Get Confused: The Bills Are a Bad Team

Antonio Brown Sued for Allegedly Throwing Furniture Off Balcony, Nearly Hitting Toddler

Twitter Absolutely Hates Angel Hernandez

Josh Norman Got Embarrassed During the Game, After the Game, and on Michael Thomas’ Twitter

Around the Sports Internet:

Brooks Koepka was named PGA TOUR Player of the Year

A bunch of college football teams will be on upset watch this weekend

The Jaguars need a running back, so they signed Jamaal Charles

The latest from the college basketball corruption trial

Song of the Day:

, , , , , , , , , PM Roundup

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home