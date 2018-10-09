PM Roundup: Lili Reinhart; Lonzo Ball Is Back; Brandon Ingram Is Ready To Break Out

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which wants to know how it can forget you, girl, when there is always something there to remind it?

Lili and the gang are back: Lili Reinhart and the rest of the cast of “Riverdale” return to TV this week.

Lonzo’s back: Lonzo Ball is back and will be in the lineup Wednesday night as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Golden State Warriors. Ball is recovering from offseason knee surgery.

Ingram ready to break out: Brandon Ingram is ready for a big breakout this season. Playing alongside LeBron James will only make him more dangerous.

Alex Smith is the Leroy Hoard of QBs. "Coach, if you need one yard, I'll get you three yards. If you need five yards, I'll get you three yards." – Leroy Hoard — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 9, 2018

Don’t Get Confused: The Bills Are a Bad Team

Antonio Brown Sued for Allegedly Throwing Furniture Off Balcony, Nearly Hitting Toddler

Twitter Absolutely Hates Angel Hernandez

Josh Norman Got Embarrassed During the Game, After the Game, and on Michael Thomas’ Twitter

Brooks Koepka was named PGA TOUR Player of the Year

A bunch of college football teams will be on upset watch this weekend

The Jaguars need a running back, so they signed Jamaal Charles

The latest from the college basketball corruption trial

