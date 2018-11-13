Several Warriors Confronted Draymond Green in the Locker Room

Draymond Green’s decision not to pass the ball to Kevin Durant at the end of regulation last night caused some workplace friction as the two got into a feisty exchange during a meeting. Earlier today, I downplayed the incident out of an overabundance of reason, like the fact they are obviously the most talented team and there are 68 regular season games to be played before the playoffs begin.

I was wrong. It was a big deal.

Per ESPN, “some teammates loudly confronted Green for his decision-making on the final play of regulation.”

Golden State officials were working Tuesday to deal with the situation, league sources said. Teammates did argue with Green over his choice in the final moments to keep the ball instead of passing to Durant for a try at a game-winning shot, sources said. Green was forceful in his defense of himself, which helped to escalate the volume in the room, sources said.

This is not the first time this pair has had a heated public exchange. It might not be the last. Both players have — let’s say — big personalities. And the stakes here are high when one considers Durant’s looming free agency.

Durant is obviously more important to the Warriors future than Green. One would expect the team to do everything it can to make him happy, including taking his side in this spat. Of course, there’s also the chance he’ll find the most value in winning title after title after title.