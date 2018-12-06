Basketball Talk With ESPN NBA Reporters Nick Friedell and Malika Andrews

ESPN NBA reporters Nick Friedell and Malika Andrews joined the Glass Half Empty podcast! Friedell covers the Warriors while Andrews is on the midwestern beat — Bulls, Bucks, Wolves, Pistons, etc. — that Friedell was on last season. ESPN will be airing Bucks-Warriors on Friday at 9:30 pm ET. We discussed:
- Given that the Bucks have put a target on the Warriors over the last couple years, is this a game the Warriors take more seriously?
- What is going on with Khris Middleton?
- Kevin Durant’s comments about LeBron and what they mean.
- Who has the best shot to play in the Eastern Conference Finals? Does anyone in the West have a real chance at knocking off the Warriors?
- Discussing their personal career trajectories, which are much different places for both of them than a year ago, in addition to all the travel rigors of the NBA beat.
Hope you enjoy!
