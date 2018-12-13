PM Roundup: Camila Mendes; Carson Wentz Back Injury Is Bad; NFL Thinks Kyler Murray Is Coming

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is stick with baseball and not entering the NFL draft.

Camila in a Christmas card: Camila Mendes and her “family” on “Riverdale” put out a Christmas card.

Wentz’s back is in bad shape: Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has a fractured vertebrae and it could cost him the rest of the season.

Kyler focused on baseball: Kyler Murray insists he’s only going pro in baseball, but the NFL clearly doesn’t believe him.

Tweet of the Day:

While our football team doesn't have to move cities to get fans, we'd like to keep our city's traffic (both fans & commuters) moving during tomorrow's Chiefs vs Chargers game. Stadium full of people will be going to Arrowhead during rush hour. Plan alt. routes or extra time. — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) December 12, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

2019 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Giants, Packers Find QB Successors

Stephen A. Smith: Hunter Henry versus Derrick Johnson is Key Matchup in Chiefs-Chargers Game

Ed Hochuli Thought He Watched a Half-Dozen On-Field Deaths Each Game

The Foul-Mouthed Santa is a Hero, Not a Villain

Around the Sports Internet:

Ex-Maryland coach DJ Durkin is helping Alabama with bowl preparations

The latest from baseball’s winter meetings

College football needs and eight-team playoff, but how should it happen?

Edwin Encarnacion has been traded to the Mariners

Song of the Day: