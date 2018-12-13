PM Roundup: Camila Mendes; Carson Wentz Back Injury Is Bad; NFL Thinks Kyler Murray Is Coming

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is stick with baseball and not entering the NFL draft.
Camila in a Christmas card: Camila Mendes and her “family” on “Riverdale” put out a Christmas card.
Wentz’s back is in bad shape: Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has a fractured vertebrae and it could cost him the rest of the season.
Kyler focused on baseball: Kyler Murray insists he’s only going pro in baseball, but the NFL clearly doesn’t believe him.
