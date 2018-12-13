PM Roundup: Camila Mendes; Carson Wentz Back Injury Is Bad; NFL Thinks Kyler Murray Is Coming

USA Today Sports

Camila Mendes

PM Roundup

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is stick with baseball and not entering the NFL draft. 

Camila in a Christmas card: Camila Mendes and her “family” on “Riverdale” put out a Christmas card.

baby’s first fashion week

Wentz’s back is in bad shape: Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has a fractured vertebrae and it could cost him the rest of the season.

Kyler focused on baseball: Kyler Murray insists he’s only going pro in baseball, but the NFL clearly doesn’t believe him.

Tweet of the Day:

Song of the Day:

