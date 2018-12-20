PM Roundup: JoJo; Luka Doncic Is A Special Talent; Josh Gordon Leaves Patriots

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is OK if you’re OK. Are you OK?

JoJo turns back the clock: Recording artist JoJo (real name: Joanna Levesque) is re-releasing her debut album. The 28-year-old released the original record in 2004 when she was just 14. The new version will have reworked tracks and likely be radically different.

Luka is special: Luka Doncic is putting on a show on the nightly basis. The Mavericks rookie is not a normal 19-year-old, and he knows it.

Pats knew the risks with Gordon: When the New England Patriots traded for Josh Gordon they knew the risks associated with adding him. Now Gordon is leaving the team to address his mental health issues after the NFL suspended him indefinitely.

Tweet of the Day:

If u have any experience w/loved one that struggles w/mental health/addiction, u know just how difficult it can be to overcome & control. My heart breaks for Josh Gordon on a basic human level. The hell w/football. I’m talking about the man. Never quit fighting @JOSH_GORDONXII — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) December 20, 2018

Song of the Day: