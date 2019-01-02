2019 NFL Mock Draft: Kyler Murray in the 1st Round; No Running Backs; & 15 SEC Players

The 2018 NFL regular season is over, so it’s time for a 2019 NFL Mock Draft. Our first 2019 NFL mock draft was back in April, right after the 2018 draft. We did our second in September after a month of college football. Our third mock draft came in October as team needs became evident. We did a mock draft in December near the end of the regular season.

1. Arizona – Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State. A silver lining to their awful, 3-win season: Three offensive line starters ended up on IR; they’ll have a new coach; and four 2018 draft picks got a lot of quality reps. If nobody wants to trade up for a QB, Bosa is the heavy favorite to go here and play on the other side of Chandler Jones.

2. San Francisco – Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama. Drafted a DT 17th in 2015; DE 7th in 2016; and a DE 3rd in 2017. Run defense ranked 13th in DVOA, and the pass defense was worse (25th), but the highest drafted CB in the last 25 years was Shawn Springs in 1997. Will certainly be looking to trade out of this spot.

3. NY Jets – Ed Oliver, DT, Houston. The Jets were 25th against the run this season. There is a need at corner and obviously on the offensive line (two starters on IR), and they’re deficient at the skill positions. Cap space may take care of some of that. Oliver had 53.5 TFL in three seasons, and he only played eight games in 2018. Ceiling would be Aaron Donald.

4. Oakland – Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State. The Raiders can get out of Derek Carr’s remaining contract this offseason. Doing that would help Jon Gruden rebuild the team in the mold he wants and go shopping in free agency. They’re not remotely close to a playoff team with Carr next year, so why not reset under a rookie QB?

5. Tampa Bay – Greedy Williams, CB LSU. They passed on Derwin James last year, but did end up with Vita Vea, who finished the season strong. They can’t pass on a CB this year. There is a need for a QB, and the early guess here is that’s where they go in the 2nd round.

6. NY Giants – Josh Allen, OLB, Kentucky. Has Giants coach Pat Shurmur been talking up Eli Manning (38 tomorrow) as a smokescreen? The Giants don’t have their QB of the future, but Manning just had his best season in five years (fewest fumbles, fewest interceptions, highest completion percentage, highest YPA). The Giants were a bottom 10 defense against the run and pass, and Allen would play opposite their best rusher, Olivier Vernon.