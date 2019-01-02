USA Today Sports

Kendall Jenner

PM Roundup: Kendall Jenner; Antonio Brown vs. The Steelers; Gene Okerlund Tributes Pour In

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is welcoming you to 2019 with sports news, fam. 

Kendall supports Ben: Kendall Jenner was on hand to watch Ben Simmons and the Sixers beat the Clippers on New Year’s Day.

fuck it’s cold

merry christmas 💚💚💚

really into green these days 💚 Happy New Year!

Usher has new hair: Usher debuted a new look on Instagram and is that…what is that?

Antonio Brown vs. the Steelers: Antonio Brown’s relationship with the Pittsburgh Steelers has completely fallen apart. Here’s a look at what went down.

Wrestlers honor “Mean” Gene: Tributes poured in from the professional wrestling world after news of Gene Okerlund’s death became public.

Tweet of the Day:

Song of the Day:

