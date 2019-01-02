PM Roundup: Kendall Jenner; Antonio Brown vs. The Steelers; Gene Okerlund Tributes Pour In

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is welcoming you to 2019 with sports news, fam.

Kendall supports Ben: Kendall Jenner was on hand to watch Ben Simmons and the Sixers beat the Clippers on New Year’s Day.

Usher has new hair: Usher debuted a new look on Instagram and is that…what is that?

Antonio Brown vs. the Steelers: Antonio Brown’s relationship with the Pittsburgh Steelers has completely fallen apart. Here’s a look at what went down.

Wrestlers honor “Mean” Gene: Tributes poured in from the professional wrestling world after news of Gene Okerlund’s death became public.

Tweet of the Day:

My favourite Mean Gene Okerlund moment, from the first WWF UK show in 1989. Honky Tonk Man: "Listen Gene, I rode into London, parked my pink cadillac on London Bridge…" Gene: "But Honky, London Bridge is falling down!" HTM: "…I gotta go." — Wrestling Without Context (@wresnocontext) January 2, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

2019 NFL Mock Draft: Kyler Murray in the 1st Round; No Running Backs; & 15 SEC Players

Texas is Back, Just Ask Them

Christian Pulisic Agrees To Chelsea Transfer For 64 Million Euros

The Steelers Are Stuck

Around the Sports Internet:

Phillies, Bryce Harper meet face-to-face

Antonio Brown is fueling rumors of a move to the 49ers

The top players in the NFL’s 2019 free agent class

The best fits for every NFL coaching vacancy

Song of the Day: