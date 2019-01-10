PM Roundup: Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters; Tate Martell In Transfer Protocol; Latest NFL Coaching Moves

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is now America’s most eligible bachelor now that Tim Tebow is off the market.

Demi-Leigh and Tim locked down: Tim Tebow popped the question to girlfriend Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and she said yes. The 23-year-old South African beauty was Miss Universe 2017.

Martell exploring transfer: Tate Martell is exploring a transfer from Ohio State. Martell was a highly-recruited quarterback with a reputation for popping off on social media.

Latest from the NFL coaching carousel: All the latest NFL coaching moves and rumors, including the possibility that Gregg Williams will land with the Jets.

Tweet of the Day:

Giannis had enough of Harden’s antics. Hold this. pic.twitter.com/hHyei49bik — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 10, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Around the Sports Internet:

Song of the Day: