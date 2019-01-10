USA Today Sports

PM Roundup: Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters; Tate Martell In Transfer Protocol; Latest NFL Coaching Moves

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

PM Roundup: Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters; Tate Martell In Transfer Protocol; Latest NFL Coaching Moves

PM Roundup

PM Roundup: Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters; Tate Martell In Transfer Protocol; Latest NFL Coaching Moves

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is now America’s most eligible bachelor now that Tim Tebow is off the market.

Demi-Leigh and Tim locked down: Tim Tebow popped the question to girlfriend Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and she said yes. The 23-year-old South African beauty was Miss Universe 2017.

View this post on Instagram

City views & fresh air 🤗

A post shared by Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (@demileighnp) on

Martell exploring transfer: Tate Martell is exploring a transfer from Ohio State. Martell was a highly-recruited quarterback with a reputation for popping off on social media.

Latest from the NFL coaching carousel: All the latest NFL coaching moves and rumors, including the possibility that Gregg Williams will land with the Jets.

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Kliff Kingsbury And Holly Sonders Are Dating

Police Issue Warrant for Cristiano Ronaldo’s DNA in Rape Case

The 7 Biggest NFL Free Agent Dominoes to Fall in 2019

This Is Such a Bad Break for Noah Syndergaard

Around the Sports Internet:

Will Kyler Murray pick baseball or the NFL?

Jon Jones passed multiple drug tests after UFC 232

The latest results from NBA All-Star voting

Who is going to sign Craig Kimbrel?

Song of the Day:

, , , , , , , , , , PM Roundup

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home