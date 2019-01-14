PM Roundup: Elizabeth Lail; Kyler Murray Declares For NFL Draft; Alshon Jeffery Takes Blame For Eagles Loss

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has declared for the NFL draft but still plans on playing baseball.

Elizabeth had a breakout hit in “You”: Elizabeth Lail is one of the stars of the surprising hit show “You” which will have a second season on Netflix.

Kyler to the NFL: Kyler Murray has entered his name into the 2019 NFL Draft. The Oakland A's now have 72 hours to change his mind.

Alshon owns loss: Alshon Jeffery dropped a pass late in the Eagles’ loss to the Saints on Sunday. The ball bounced up and was intercepted, sealing a win for the Saints. Jeffery has taken responsibility, claiming the loss was his fault.

Tweet of the Day:

regular season Chargers vs. postseason Chargers pic.twitter.com/FmMRlCBqFt — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 13, 2019

