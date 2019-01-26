Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky Appear to be A-OK on Vacation in the Maldives

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson appear to be enjoying their vacation in the Maldives. Johnson and Gretzky have been engaged for a while now and have two sons together, and prior to the Ryder Cup Gretzky removed all pictures of Johnson from her feed.

The two appeared to make up with Johnson releasing a statement on his Instagram account and have moved past whatever their issues were. Gretzky was in Paris for the Ryder Cup with DJ and has since shared Instagram stories of her and DJ together.

The couple, who has still given no word on when they’ll tie the knot, is in the Maldives with Brooks Koepka and his girlfriend Jena Sims, who recently posted asking “Who wore it better?” regarding a thong bikini bottom.

Hollywood Life reported in December that according to an “insider,” a wedding is not a huge priority for the two.

“Having a wedding has not been a huge priority for them because they already feel very married. And it’s no secret that they did go through a rocky period earlier this year so their focus has been on rebuilding their relationship. not wedding planning. But things are very much back on track between Paulina and Dustin so the wedding planning is back on now too,” our insider continues.

Johnson, who is still in search of another major victory, has played in only one event in 2019, the Tournament of Champions where he finished tied for fourth. He also played in the WGC-HSBC Champions in October where he finished T30 and in the Hero World Challenge where he finished seventh.