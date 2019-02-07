PM Roundup: Ariana Grande; Markelle Fultz Traded; NBA Trade Deadline Analysis

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which was not traded at the deadline. Sorry, guys.

Ariana weighs in on Pete Davidson’s love life: Ariana Grande is apparently supportive of Pete Davidson’s new fling with Kate Beckinsale.

Fultz moved: The Philadelphia 76ers have traded former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz to the Orlando Magic.

Trade deadline review: All the deals from the NBA trade deadline.

Tweet of the Day:

The NBA; where free agency and the trade deadline matter more than the 7-month long season — Tony Siracusa (@TonyBruin) February 7, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

LeBron James Has a Great Point, But Probably Isn’t the Best Person to Make It

Ranking the Veteran NFL Quarterbacks Likely to Be Changing Teams This Offseason

Kevin Durant Shows that the Noise Still Gets to Him, Tells Media to ‘Grow Up’

VIDEO: Harrison Barnes Gets Traded to Kings Mid-Game in Dallas

Around the Sports Internet:

Frank Robinson has passed away at 83

Major League Baseball’s rules could be changing

The Phillies have acquired J.T. Realmuto from the Marlins

Grading the eight NFL head coaching hires

Song of the Day: