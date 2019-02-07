PM Roundup: Ariana Grande; Markelle Fultz Traded; NBA Trade Deadline Analysis

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which was not traded at the deadline. Sorry, guys.
Ariana weighs in on Pete Davidson’s love life: Ariana Grande is apparently supportive of Pete Davidson’s new fling with Kate Beckinsale.
Fultz moved: The Philadelphia 76ers have traded former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz to the Orlando Magic.
Trade deadline review: All the deals from the NBA trade deadline.
