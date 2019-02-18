PM Roundup: Taylor Swift; Bruce Bochy To Retire After 2019; The Joe Flacco Trade Won't Help The Broncos

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is wishing you a happy Presidents Day.

Taylor and Joe met at a concert: We finally know the story of how Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn met. It’s not an exciting story.

Bochy to hang em up: Bruce Bochy has announce he believes the 2019 season will be his last. The Giants’ manager will step down after the season and certainly has a date with Cooperstown in his future.

Flacco won’t make Broncos better: Why adding Joe Flacco isn’t going to make the Denver Broncos demonstrably better.

