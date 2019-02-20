PM Roundup: Olivia Munn; Georges St-Pierre Retiring; Zion Williamson Gained 100 Pounds In Two Years

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is still celebrating the Manny Machado signing.
Olivia opens up on Brett: Olivia Munn has opened up about her encounter with Brett Ratner. She claims he actually called and asked her to lie to her Twitter followers and claim the two were good with each other, when they weren’t.
View this post on Instagram
#Ad Another day, another hotel. This weekend, I’m in D.C. and thankful that the @spg @AmericanExpress Luxury Card has my back – After a long day of meetings, I’m sneaking away to the hotel spa tonight and putting my $300 hotel statement credit benefit to good use (terms apply). Massages are my on-the-road guilty pleasure – What are some of your travel indulgences? #AmexAmbassador #spgamex
St-Pierre to retire again: Georges St-Pierre will reportedly announce his retirement from the UFC on Thursday. St-Pierre is one of the greatest MMA fighters of all-time. He returned from a four-year retirement to capture the UFC middleweight title in November of 2017. He vacated the title due to ulcerative colitis he suffered following the fight.
Zion packed on the pounds: Zion Williamson says he added 100 pounds in the span of just two years during high school.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
Zion Has Raised Duke-North Carolina Tickets to Super Bowl Prices
Bryce Harper Rumors: All-Star Unsure Of Philadelphia
NFL Mock Draft 7.0: Kyler Murray, DK Metcalf’s Stock Will Soar at Combine
Khloe Kardashian Breaks Up With Tristan Thompson After More Alleged Cheating
Around the Sports Internet:
The San Diego Padres have all the pieces in place to dominate the NL West in the future
The Steelers say they won’t use any tag on Le'Veon Bell and he will become a free agent
Kyrie Irving says the Celtics are capable of much more
The player from each MLB team with the most to prove in 2019
Song of the Day:
Comments