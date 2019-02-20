PM Roundup: Olivia Munn; Georges St-Pierre Retiring; Zion Williamson Gained 100 Pounds In Two Years

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is still celebrating the Manny Machado signing.

Olivia opens up on Brett: Olivia Munn has opened up about her encounter with Brett Ratner. She claims he actually called and asked her to lie to her Twitter followers and claim the two were good with each other, when they weren’t.

St-Pierre to retire again: Georges St-Pierre will reportedly announce his retirement from the UFC on Thursday. St-Pierre is one of the greatest MMA fighters of all-time. He returned from a four-year retirement to capture the UFC middleweight title in November of 2017. He vacated the title due to ulcerative colitis he suffered following the fight.

Zion packed on the pounds: Zion Williamson says he added 100 pounds in the span of just two years during high school.

