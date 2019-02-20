NFL Mock Draft 7.0: Kyler Murray, DK Metcalf's Stock Will Soar at Combine

With just days until the 2019 NFL Combine, let’s run through another mock draft. Our first 2019 NFL mock draft was back in April, right after the 2018 draft. We did our second in September after a month of college football. Our third mock draft came in October as team needs became evident. We did a mock draft in December after the college football regular season. Our 2019 NFL Mock Draft 5.0 was in early January at the end of the regular season. The 6.0 version came out right before the Super Bowl.

1. Arizona Cardinals (3-13) | Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Kliff Kingsbury said his team would stick with their man: quarterback Josh Rosen. By all measurements, it would be extremely foolish to cut bait on a top 10 pick after just one season. But if Arizona got the right price for Rosen, Kingsbury and the Cardinals could absolutely go back on their word by bailing on Rosen and selecting Murray. Once the combine is over, Murray’s draft stock will be through the roof.

There would be little argument to make Murray that pick if it weren’t for his height (probably about 5-foot-9). But with Murray attempting 90 percent of his passes from the pocket in college in 2018, a good — or at least confident — offensive mind (*cough* Kingsbury cough*) will think they can make Murray’s height work.

2. San Francisco 49ers (4-12) | Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

The 49ers land the best prospect in the draft. The Bosa family understands the NFL is a business and treat it as such, which can be tricky for NFL teams. Nick’s brother Joey held out during the beginning of his rookie season. Nick skipped the second half of the 2018 college football season to get healthy for the draft. But Joey is one of the best defensive players in the NFL when healthy. Nick will be, too.

3. New York Jets (4-12) | Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

Is there such a thing as a safe pick? Williams is probably the closest thing.

A product of an incredible Alabama program, Williams was dominant in the interior against the best offensive linemen in the country. He’ll be a strong addition for New York as Adam Gase takes over.

4. Oakland Raiders (4-12) | Josh Allen, DE, Kentucky

Out goes Khalil Mack. In comes Allen.

Allen has the size, speed and technique to be an elite NFL pass-rusher. He showed as much with 17 sacks in 2018. But what makes Allen a top pick is his ability to defend the run and diagnose offenses better than most of his fellow pass-rushing prospects. He’s a complete package, and in theory, Allen will be the reason Jon Gruden stops bemoaning his team’s lack of pass rush (which Gruden created by trading Mack).

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-11) | Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

The Buccaneers have a lot of needs, but I have long believed they shouldn’t settle at the quarterback position. The Bucs picked up Jameis Winston’s fifth-year option worth just over $20 million in 2019. That doesn’t mean they’re committed to him — nor should it. They can draft Winston’s replacement, and use the 2019 season to help Haskins prepare for the NFL. When the imminent happens and Winston screws up on or off the field, Tampa Bay will have Winston’s replacement in place. The Buccaneers can trade Winston during the 2019 season or let him walk in 2020.