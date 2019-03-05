PM Roundup: Ashley Benson; Gordon Hayward Isn't The Same Player He Was; Five Takeaways From The NFL Combine

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which doesn’t know what’s wrong with the Lakers, but will pretend it does just to fire off hot takes and fit in.

Ashley and Cara still going strong: Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne are apparently still dating after almost a year together. Here’s a deep dive into their relationship.

Gordon still searching for himself: The Boston Celtics have not gotten the version of Gordon Hayward they paid $128 million for. Hayward just isn’t the same player he was when he hit free agency during the summer of 2017.

NFL combine wrap-up: Five takeaways from the NFL combine. It was a crazy week as usual, with a ton of rumors and some crazy, eye-popping numbers.

Tweet of the Day:

Two golfers' encounters with Alligators.. Two rather different reactions: pic.twitter.com/WXpeR7Nhhu — Kyle Kraska (@KyleKraska) March 5, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Kyrie Irving Has Checked Out In Boston, That Might Be Best For The Celtics

Stephen A. Smith Has an Illuminating Story About Jerry West Falling Out With Jerry Buss

Justin Thomas Complains About New Rules on Twitter, USGA Responds and Backtracks

Old-Fashioned Cup-and-Ball Game Is Back, Baby

Around the Sports Internet:

Early predictions for the 2019 college football season

Former WWE star King Kong Bundy passed away

Bryce Harper plans to recruit Mike Trout to Philadelphia

Jaylen Brown says the Celtics’ locker room is “toxic”

Song of the Day: