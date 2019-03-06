PM Roundup: Jessie J; Latest Antonio Brown Rumors; Most Intriguing Draft Questions

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has never sent a DM to Jessie J.
Jessie and Channing still together: Jessie J has shared some of the Instagram DMs she and Channing Tatum send to each other. The pair has been dating for a few months now.
Brown down to one team?: The latest Antonio Brown rumors suggest that the chase for his services has been narrowed to just one team. But the price might be too high.
Biggest draft question marks: Here is an exploration of the 2019 NFL Draft’s 10 most intriguing questions.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Had A Talk Tuesday Night
Singer Demi Lovato Knocked Out Jay Glazer’s Tooth
Kevin Durant Now Bizarrely Takes a Shot on Steve Kerr
Kyler Murray Was Either Fine, or There Were Legitimate Concerns Depending on Where You Listen
Around the Sports Internet:
The Browns have cut Jamie Collins after two seasons with the team
Kliff Kingsbury says the Cardinals have not made their decisions yet with the No. 1 pick in the draft
Deadspin is not too fond of Barstool
If Kyler Murray goes No. 1, it will change the entire draft
Song of the Day:
Comments