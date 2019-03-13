PM Roundup: Olivia Munn; Latest NFL Free Agency Moves; Breaking Down Odell Beckham Jr. Trade

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which hopes they throw the book at Aunt Becky.
Olivia looking fantastic: All eyes were on Olivia Munn as she wore an incredibly revealing green dress at a gala in Los Angeles Tuesday night.
Follow all the NFL free agent deals: Keep up with all the latest NFL free agent deals here. There were a flurry of moves when the new league year opened.
Beckham trade breakdown: An inside look at why the GIants and Browns were both willing to go all-in on the Odell Beckham Jr. trade.
LeBron James Freaked Out Over The Odell Beckham Jr. Trade
After Odell Beckham Jr. Trade, The Cleveland Browns Are The NFL’s Most Exciting Team
VIDEO: SportsCenter Came to a Halt While Adam Schefter Tweeted Out Le'Veon Bell News
MetroCard Rat May Be New York City’s Best Rat
Will Wade won’t be speaking to LSU officials about FBI wiretaps until after trial
A look back at Arkansas’ 1994 NCAA championship team
The Chiefs have cut five-time Pro Bowler Eric Berry
Kyler Murray is still the favorite to go No. 1 in the 2019 NFL Draft
