PM Roundup: Katharine McPhee; Nassir Little Could Miss Sweet 16; Josh Rosen Rumors

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which wants you to know IT’S OPENING DAY!

Katharine an Insta model now?: Katharine McPhee has joked that she’s an Instagram model now. The 35-year-old is engaged to record producer David Foster.

Nassir out?: North Carolina freshman Nassir Little could miss Friday night’s Sweet 16 game against Auburn. Little is down with the flu and will be a game-time decision.

Rosen could be on the move: A look at the latest rumors surrounding Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen.

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Media Minutes With Pat Forde: How He’s Surviving and Advancing in March

The Padres Did Right By Fernando Tatis Jr. And Their Fans

Dan Patrick Show Gets New Man Cave, Faces Immense Pressure

20 Things to Love About Opening Day

Around the Sports Internet:

The latest on the Will Wade scandal that has rocked LSU

Baseball is back! Check out a full season preview right here

Senator Chris Murphy has called for the NCAA to pay athletes

The A’s and Blue Jays made a trade on opening day

Song of the Day: