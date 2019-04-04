PM Roundup: Sharna Burgess; LeBron Says Offseason Will Be Critical; The Yankees Are In Trouble

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which also faces a critical offseason.

Sharna was tough on “La La Land” cast: Sharna Burgess has revealed she loved working on dance scenes with the cast of “La La Land.” She also claims she was really tough on Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

LeBron invested in the offseason: LeBron James says this offseason will be “critical” for himself and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers missed the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season but have a max contract spot available and a bevy of young players to develop or trade.

Yankees are already in trouble: The New York Yankees are facing a ridiculous number of injuries and are already in serious trouble just a week into the season.

Tweet of the Day:

How is the Cubs bullpen looking? Everyone: pic.twitter.com/rkAxFApmNu — Shadows Of Wrigley (@ShadowofWrigley) April 4, 2019

