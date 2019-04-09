PM Roundup: Olivia Jade Giannulli; Mick Cronin To UCLA; T.J. Dillashaw Suspended Two Years For PED Use

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which did not pay its way into USC.
Olivia Jade will stay at USC: USC will not allow Lori Laughlin’s daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Giannulli withdraw from school. They can’t register for classes until their cases are reviewed, but they also can’t withdraw.
Cronin to UCLA: UCLA finally has a head basketball coach! After what was a fairly embarrassing search, the Bruins landed Cincinnati’s Mick Cronin. Cronin is a solid coach but he won’t exactly fire up the Bruin faithful.
T.J. suspended two years: USADA has suspended former UFC champ T.J. Dillashaw for two years after he tested positive for EPO. The positive test came just before his flyweight title fight against Henry Cejudo on January 19. Dillashaw surrendered his bantamweight title when he received news of the positive test.
