PM Roundup: Olivia Jade Giannulli; Mick Cronin To UCLA; T.J. Dillashaw Suspended Two Years For PED Use

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which did not pay its way into USC.

Olivia Jade will stay at USC: USC will not allow Lori Laughlin’s daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Giannulli withdraw from school. They can’t register for classes until their cases are reviewed, but they also can’t withdraw.

Cronin to UCLA: UCLA finally has a head basketball coach! After what was a fairly embarrassing search, the Bruins landed Cincinnati’s Mick Cronin. Cronin is a solid coach but he won’t exactly fire up the Bruin faithful.

T.J. suspended two years: USADA has suspended former UFC champ T.J. Dillashaw for two years after he tested positive for EPO. The positive test came just before his flyweight title fight against Henry Cejudo on January 19. Dillashaw surrendered his bantamweight title when he received news of the positive test.

Tweet of the Day:

Virginia won all three of these games. Cardiac Cavs. pic.twitter.com/sxi9ZEHE9z — Zach Bloxham (@zblox) April 9, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

2019 NBA Mock Draft: Zion Williamson Goes To The Knicks and Ja Morant Lands With The Suns

VIDEO: Here’s One Shining Moment

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving Allegedly ‘Debating’ Who Would Sign with Knicks First

Giannis Antetokounmpo Saying No Thanks to ‘Space Jam 2’ Is Another Reason to Love Him

Around the Sports Internet:

Chris Davis’ hitless streak is fairly depressing

Shawn Oakman faces long odds in trying to start an NFL career

Yasiel Puig and Chris Archer have been suspended for brawl

Masters tee times for Thursday morning

Song of the Day: