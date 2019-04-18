PM Roundup: Eiza Gonzalez; Kansas Appeals Silvio De Sousa Suspension; Michael Jordan Praises Tiger Woods

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which would like to remind you that it’s Paddack Day!

Eiza’s new flick has a trailer: Eiza Gonzalez is in the new Fast and Furious move and the latest trailer for “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” debuted on Thursday.

Kansas appeals De Sousa suspension: Kansas has filed an appeal to the NCAA over the suspension of forward Silvio De Sousa. De Sousa was ruled ineligible through the 2019-2020 season due to his involvement in the Adidas college basketball corruption scandal.

Jordan praises Tiger: Michael Jordan has praised Tiger Woods, calling his comeback the greatest he’s ever seen.

Tweet of the Day:

Ultimate troll nugget in the @AtlantaFalcons @GameOfThrones schedule release: a loose Ram comes sprinting in, crushes a Saint and a ref rules it incomplete. Savage. pic.twitter.com/XcVW2j7LUT — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) April 18, 2019

