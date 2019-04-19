PM Roundup: Olivia Culpo; Kevin Durant, Warriors Blow Out Clippers; Tyreek Hill Loses Custody Of Son

By 32 minutes ago

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which wants you to get this Friday, fam. 

Olivia’s new fling getting shade from her ex: Olivia Culpo is reportedly dating a new guy, but her ex, Danny Amendola is tossing shade his way.

Life’s a beach 🏝 ☀️ ❤️

Durant goes off on Clippers: Kevin Durant went off Thursday night, dropping 38 points on the Clippers as the Warriors won Game 3 in a blowout.

Hill loses custody of his child: Tyreek Hill has temporarily lost custody of his three-year-old son after allegations of child abuse.

