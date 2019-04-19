PM Roundup: Olivia Culpo; Kevin Durant, Warriors Blow Out Clippers; Tyreek Hill Loses Custody Of Son

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which wants you to get this Friday, fam.
Olivia’s new fling getting shade from her ex: Olivia Culpo is reportedly dating a new guy, but her ex, Danny Amendola is tossing shade his way.
Durant goes off on Clippers: Kevin Durant went off Thursday night, dropping 38 points on the Clippers as the Warriors won Game 3 in a blowout.
Hill loses custody of his child: Tyreek Hill has temporarily lost custody of his three-year-old son after allegations of child abuse.
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
Around the Sports Internet:
Song of the Day:
