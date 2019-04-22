PM Roundup: Victoria Justice; Cassius Stanley Picks Duke; Pittsburgh Pirates Thriving With Old School Style

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is just flat-out tired, you guys.

Victoria’s hair was impressive: Victoria Justice wore butterflies in her hair to Coachella last weekend and apparently the process was pretty involved.

Stanley to Duke: Highly-touted 2019 prep guard Cassius Stanley picked Duke on Monday likely securing the top recruiting class for the Blue Devils.

The Pirates look pretty good: The Pittsburgh Pirates are embracing an old school style of play and are thriving so far.

Rick Pitino Cavs Rumors: Why Not?

NFL Draft Rumors: If Not Kyler Murray, What Will Arizona Do?

2019 NFL Draft TV Schedule

Fools Spent Their Holiday Weekend Worrying That Ezekiel Elliott Is Fat Now

Magic Johnson will help the Lakers recruit free agents

Will Washington select a quarterback in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft?

A look at Montez Sweat’s incredible upside

Freddy Galvis may have made the catch of the year this weekend

