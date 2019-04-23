PM Roundup: Mandy Moore; Frank Clark Traded To Chiefs; Latest NFL Draft Rumors

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is not eager to get married because of Ryan Adams.

Mandy opens up on bad marriage: Mandy Moore says she was eager to get married again after her abusive relationship with Ryan Adams.

Clark traded to Chiefs: The Seahawks have reportedly traded Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs. Seattle will receive a 2019 first-round pick a 2020 second-round pick and the teams will swap third-round picks in this year’s draft.

Latest draft rumors: The latest rumors from the 2019 NFL Draft, including the Raiders looking to make a “surprising” pick.

Tweet of the Day:

#OTD in 1999, Fernando Tatis Sr. hit two grand slams in one inning … he's still the only player to EVER do that. pic.twitter.com/apemuTs6Va — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) April 23, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Odell Beckham Vents Giants Frustrations on Twitter, Is Very Happy

ESPN Denies Report That Network Caved to Demand to Bar Sage Steele from Masters Coverage

Where the Top 10 College Basketball Recruits Are Playing Next Season

Conversation with Erika Nardini, CEO of Barstool

Around the Sports Internet:

Judge temporarily blocks Robert Kraft surveillance video

Josh Allen is out to prove he’s more than just a top draft prospect

The Utah Jazz showed how dangerous they can be

Top recruit Cole Anthony is headed to North Carolina

Song of the Day: