Conversation with Erika Nardini, CEO of Barstool

Barstool CEO Erika Nardini joins the podcast for a discussion on Rough N’ Rowdy, The Barstool Classic, whether or not subscription-based content could ever be a primary source of revenue, the company’s critics, what their audience wants, Call Her Daddy’s success, and the new office. Also, if Barstool would lend their name to a sports book or open some sports bars. We even get her thoughts on Game of Thrones (we are both big fans).
Listen: Below | Download: Here | Listen on iTunes
