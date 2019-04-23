Conversation with Erika Nardini, CEO of Barstool

Barstool CEO Erika Nardini joins the podcast for a discussion on Rough N’ Rowdy, The Barstool Classic, whether or not subscription-based content could ever be a primary source of revenue, the company’s critics, what their audience wants, Call Her Daddy’s success, and the new office. Also, if Barstool would lend their name to a sports book or open some sports bars. We even get her thoughts on Game of Thrones (we are both big fans).

Listen: Below | Download: Here | Listen on iTunes

Past episodes and conversations:

Conversation with the Creators of Game of Zones

A Look into the Career and Life of Sage Steele

A Conversation with Michael Wilbon on the Future of PTI, His Career, the Business, and a Look Back

Getting to Know Ashley Brewer

A Conversation with Canelo Alvarez on Moving to DAZN, Mayweather, Jacobs, GGG, & More

Chris Russo Talks Holdup With Harper and Machado, Sports Media Philosophy

Inside the Trail-Blazing Career of Chiney Ogwumike of ESPN and WNBA

Field Yates on His Transition From Working for NFL Teams to the Media, Super Bowl, & More

A Conversation with Michael Wilbon on the Future of PTI, His Career, the Business, and a Look Back