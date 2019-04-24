PM Roundup: Peyton List; Ben Roethlisberger Agrees to Extension; Marshawn Lynch To Retire

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is SO fired up for Cobra Kai’s second season.
Peyton and cast at Cobra Kai premiere: Peyton List and the rest of the cast of “Cobra Kai” were out and about yesterday for the premiere of the second season. She has talked about joining the cast and her training here.
Big Ben gets extension: Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers have come to terms on a contract extension that will keep him with the franchise through 2021.
Marshawn retiring?: Marshawn Lynch is reportedly set to retire. The 33-year-old is not planning to return to the Raiders and will be done with football altogether. Beast Mode rushed for 10,379 yards and 84 touchdowns during a 12-year career.
Around the Sports Internet:
The San Jose Sharks rallied to win Game 7 of their series against the Vegas Golden Knights
Inside Damian Lillard’s assassin-like mindset
Addison Russell is one his way back to the Chicago Cubs after a suspension for domestic violence
FBI witness claims he paid players at major college football programs from 2000 to 2014
