Cassidy Hubbarth Talks Harden / CP3 Interview, Hoop Streams, Juggling Work and New Motherhood

ESPN NBA sideline reporter and digital media host Cassidy Hubbarth joins the Glass Half Empty podcast for the second time! We discussed:
- The viral “0-15” postgame interview with James Harden and Chris Paul, how it came together organically, how it nearly became catastrophic, and how these postgame interviews are planned.
- How the NBA conference semifinals will be slobberknockers, with specific conversations on Bucks-Celtics and Rockets-Warriors (if Rockets close out the Jazz).
- Hoop Streams, which is the NBA pregame show that Hubbarth hosts on-site on Twitter; some of the shows this past season had half a million views, and she will be doing them in spots from now through the NBA Finals. What can viewers expect from these shows?
- And last but certainly not least, how does she do all this with a 4.5-month-old daughter?
Hope you enjoy!
Follow Cassidy Hubbarth on Twitter and Instagram.
