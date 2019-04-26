PM Roundup: Taylor Swift; Dabo Swinney Gets Huge New Contract; Daniel Jones Could Sit For Three Years

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is still on the board after the first round of the draft.

Taylor drops new song: Taylor Swift debuted a new song today. Here’s everything you may have missed in her new video.

Dabo gets paid: Dabo Swinney got a new contract from Clemson and, at 10 years and $93 million, it’s the biggest in college football history.

Jones is going to sit: The New York Giants took Daniel Jones with the sixth pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but don’t expect to see him on the field soon. General manager Dave Gettleman said Jones could wind up sitting for three years.

Tweet of the Day:

Raiders GM Mike Mayock: "For the record, we asked 112 kids if they'd be OK on a Las Vegas Strip, or is it going to be a problem. All 112 of them said, 'No, Coach. It's going to be fine.' We didn't find one guy that admitted Las Vegas would be an issue. So they all lied to us." — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 26, 2019

