PM Roundup: Taylor Swift; Dabo Swinney Gets Huge New Contract; Daniel Jones Could Sit For Three Years

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is still on the board after the first round of the draft.
Taylor drops new song: Taylor Swift debuted a new song today. Here’s everything you may have missed in her new video.
Dabo gets paid: Dabo Swinney got a new contract from Clemson and, at 10 years and $93 million, it’s the biggest in college football history.
Jones is going to sit: The New York Giants took Daniel Jones with the sixth pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but don’t expect to see him on the field soon. General manager Dave Gettleman said Jones could wind up sitting for three years.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
2019 NFL Draft: Winners From The First Round
2019 NFL Draft: Losers From The First Round
Josh Rosen Unfollows Cardinals on Both Twitter and Instagram
Best and Worst Dressed Players at the NFL Draft
Around the Sports Internet:
Scotty Pippen Jr. signed to play at Vanderbilt for Jerry Stackhouse
Kevin Durant’s teammates think he’s headed to the Knicks this summer
Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook are actually OK with each other despite playoff drama
Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan is reportedly under fire
Song of the Day:
Comments