PM Roundup: Selena Gomez; U.S. Women's National Team World Cup Roster Announced; Kyler Murray Part Of NFL's New Quarterback Movement

The Big Lead's PM Sports Roundup

Selena designs swimsuit: Selena Gomez has designed a new swimsuit that covers up the scar from her kidney transplant.

USWNT roster announced: The United States women’s national team roster for the 2019 World Cup has been announced. Carli Loyd and Alex Morgan lead a roster that will include 11 first-time participants.

Kyler part of new movement: Kyler Murray is the latest example of the NFL’s changing attitude on quarterbacks.

Tweet of the Day:

The wave to the fans is such a savage move. 😱 #GotYourBack pic.twitter.com/yDFJxnHffx — MLB (@MLB) May 2, 2019

