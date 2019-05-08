PM Roundup: Camille Kostek; Verdict In College Basketball Corruption Trial; Ezekiel Elliott To Pay For Jaylon McKenzie's Funeral

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which was not selected a one of the cover models for the SI Swimsuit Issue.

Camille covers SI: Camille Kostek is one of the cover models of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Code, Dawkins guilty: Christian Dawkins and Merl Code were convicted of bribing assistant coaches in the college basketball corruption scandal on Wednesday.

Zeke paying for McKenzie’s funeral: Ezekiel Elliott will pay for the funeral of eighth-grade football phenom Jaylon McKenzie. McKenzie was killed on Saturday when he was struck by a stray bullet.

And my boycott of Wrigley Field begins. https://t.co/Pwjg3Ixkl6 — Kent Sterling (@KentSterling) May 8, 2019

