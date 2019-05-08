PM Roundup: Camille Kostek; Verdict In College Basketball Corruption Trial; Ezekiel Elliott To Pay For Jaylon McKenzie's Funeral

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which was not selected a one of the cover models for the SI Swimsuit Issue.
Camille covers SI: Camille Kostek is one of the cover models of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
I have been waiting for this day like I used to wait for Christmas morning as a kid. @si_swimsuit launch is finally weeks away!!! We are taking over Miami and YOU are invited to party with me and the @SI_Swimsuit team to celebrate the launch of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, May 10-11 👙 !! Buy your tickets through the link in my bio! You can find me by the DJ #NeverNotDancing in the sand 💃🏼 see you there !! #SIswim photo by @megbatphoto makeup by @jey_ventura
Code, Dawkins guilty: Christian Dawkins and Merl Code were convicted of bribing assistant coaches in the college basketball corruption scandal on Wednesday.
Zeke paying for McKenzie’s funeral: Ezekiel Elliott will pay for the funeral of eighth-grade football phenom Jaylon McKenzie. McKenzie was killed on Saturday when he was struck by a stray bullet.
