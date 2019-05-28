PM Roundup: Ariana Grande; The Lakers Are A Disaster; Richie Incognito Signs With Raiders

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is so glad it hasn’t had a wax figure made of its likeness.

Ariana not a fan of wax: Ariana Grande doesn’t seem to be a big fan of the wax figure Madame Tussauds has displayed of her.

Lakers are a mess: In a sprawling piece about the dysfunction inside the Los Angeles Lakers’ front office, ESPN’s Baxter Holmes has revealed just how awful things actually are behind the scenes.

Incognito in Oakland: Richie Incognito has signed a one-year deal with the Oakland Raiders, because of course he did. The 35-year-old guard was out of football during the 2018 season, but Oakland apparently isn’t worried about that.

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Draymond Green to LeBron James’ 14-Year-Old Son: “I’m at Your F–king Neck This Summer”

Evgeny Kuznetsov Shown With White Powder In Video

Jeremy Jeffress Saw His Life Flash Before His Eyes, Made the Catch Anyway

Rex Chapman’s Block or Charge Twitter Account Has Been Suspended

Around the Sports Internet:

Breaking down the weakest organizations in baseball

Odubel Herrera arrested following domestic violence incident

Kevin Durant will travel to Toronto with the Warriors despite calf injury

Sadly, it doesn’t look like Bartolo Colon will join the Detroit Tigers

Song of the Day: