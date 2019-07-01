PM Roundup: Katharine McPhee; Artemi Panarin to the Rangers; Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving Were Always Going to Team Up

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which would also like to remind you the NHL has free agency going on right now. Pay attention, dangit!

Kat got married: Katharine McPhee is single no more. The 35-year-old singer and actress married 69-year-old music producer David Foster over the weekend. She is reportedly going to change her name to Katharine Foster.

Panarin to NYC: Artemi Panarin is reportedly headed to the New York Rangers. The 27-year-old winger is hockey’s top free agent available this summer and is reportedly getting a seven-year deal with an average annual value of $11.6 million.

KD and Kyrie were always teaming up: A look at the history behind Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving deciding to team up together on the Brooklyn Nets.

Tweet of the Day:

Happy Bobby Bonilla Day. Bonilla receives his 9th payment of $1,119,248.20 today from the Mets. He will receive 16 more annually on July 1, thru 2035. The 25 payments were to settle a $5.9M debt in 2000. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 1, 2019

