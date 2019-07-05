PM Roundup: Kate Beckinsale; Latest Kawhi Leonard Discussion; Tedy Bruschi Suffered a Stroke

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which thinks you’re absolutely not reading this section on the Friday after a holiday.

Kate rips troll: Kate Beckinsale clapped back at an Instagram troll who went after her for dressing like a younger woman.

Kawhi and the Lakers a good fit?: Is Kawhi Leonard’s best fit teaming up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Lakers?

Prayers up for Tedy: Tedy Bruschi suffered a stroke on Thursday. The 46-year-old former Patriots linebacker and current ESPN analyst previously suffered a stroke in 2005 during his playing days. He is reportedly recovering well.

Tweet of the Day:

When I hit 4 green lights in a row pic.twitter.com/bpnEYJZSCa — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) July 5, 2019

