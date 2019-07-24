PM Roundup: Demi Lovato; Taylor Lewan Tests Positive For Banned Substance; MLB Trade Deadline Predictions

Demi Lovato

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which would really appreciate it if you’d hang up and call back when you’re sober. 

Demi is one year sober: It has been one year since Demi Lovato’s near-fatal drug overdose. She celebrated by going out for a friend’s birthday.

And it was all yellow 💛✨

📷: the one and only @angelokritikos

Lewan fails test: Titans tackle Taylor Lewan is facing a suspension after testing positive for a banned substance.

Trade deadline predictions: Some bold predictions for the 2019 MLB trade deadline.

Tweet of the Day:

Song of the Day:

