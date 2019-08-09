PM Roundup: Olivia Jade; Mets Sign Joe Panik; Reassessing the Antonio Brown Trade

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which can’t believe that its freaky Friday.

Olivia Jade is ticked at her mom: Olivia Jade reportedly resents her mom, Lori Loughlin, due to the college admissions scandal. At one point the two weren’t even on speaking terms.

Mets sign Panik: The New York Mets have agreed to a free-agent deal with second baseman Joe Panik. Panik, a long-time member of the San Francisco Giants, was released this week and cleared waivers Friday. The Mets will make use of him during the stretch run.

Reviewing the AB trade: Looking deeper at the Antonio Brown trade and considering the Raiders may have made an enormous mistake.

Tweet of the Day:

I am officially at the "The gas station burrito doesn't look THAT dangerous" moment of the road trip. It was nice knowing you all. — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) August 8, 2019

