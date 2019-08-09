PM Roundup: Olivia Jade; Mets Sign Joe Panik; Reassessing the Antonio Brown Trade

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which can’t believe that its freaky Friday.
Olivia Jade is ticked at her mom: Olivia Jade reportedly resents her mom, Lori Loughlin, due to the college admissions scandal. At one point the two weren’t even on speaking terms.
Mets sign Panik: The New York Mets have agreed to a free-agent deal with second baseman Joe Panik. Panik, a long-time member of the San Francisco Giants, was released this week and cleared waivers Friday. The Mets will make use of him during the stretch run.
Reviewing the AB trade: Looking deeper at the Antonio Brown trade and considering the Raiders may have made an enormous mistake.
10 Biggest Moves From the 2019 Soccer Transfer Window
Peter King Got a Ticket During an Interview With Dan Patrick
Tiger Woods Withdraws from Northern Trust
VIDEO: Chris Jericho Interrupts The Rock in WWE Debut, 20 Years Ago Today
Reviewing Thursday night’s NFL preseason games
The Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott are in the middle of a wildly important preseason
A list of NFL teams ready to jump back into the playoffs this season
Andy Ruiz and Anthony Joshua are set for a rematch on December 7
