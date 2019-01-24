USA Today Sports

PM Roundup: Selena Gomez; Victor Oladipo Out For The Season; Dodgers Sign A.J. Pollock

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is so damn glad it’s Friday, you guys. Wait…what?!?

Selena has new music: Selena Gomez has a new single out with Julia Michaels and apparently will have some solo stuff dropping soon as well.

Striking a pose in the new @puma Defy Mid. #DoYou

I wanna hold you when I’m not supposed to…

Oladipo done: Victor Oladipo was diagnosed with a ruptured quad tendon in his knee and will miss the rest of the season. It’s a huge blow to the Indiana Pacers who were a big-time sleeper in the Eastern Conference.

Dodgers ink Pollock: A.J. Pollock and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a four-year, $55 million deal with a player option for a fifth year.

Tweet of the Day:

Song of the Day:

Home