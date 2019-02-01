2019 NFL Mock Draft: 6.0, Before the NFL Combine

The 2018 NFL season ends Sunday, so it’s time for another 2019 NFL Mock Draft. Our first 2019 NFL mock draft was back in April, right after the 2018 draft. We did our second in September after a month of college football. Our third mock draft came in October as team needs became evident. We did a mock draft in December after the college football regular season. Our 2019 NFL Mock Draft 5.0 was in early January at the end of the regular season.

1. Arizona – Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State. Less than three months to the draft, it feels like only a failed medical or a trade could unseat Bosa from this spot.

2. San Francisco – Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama. Awesome interior DL. Would join three other 1st round picks on the DL. No change from last mock draft.

3. NY Jets – Josh Allen, Edge, Kentucky. Jets best option is still to trade down for more picks. If Gregg Williams moves the Jets to a 4-3, does the 260-pound Allen fit at DE? As a junior in high school, he was an All-Star WR.

4. Oakland – Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma. Keep an eye on Derek Carr in free agency. There’s an out in his contract. The Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes, sat him for a year, and then started him. Will the Raiders ponder the same with Derek Carr and Murray?

5. Tampa Bay – Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State. If the Gerald McCoy rumors are true, this is a great draft to find his replacement. There are huge needs in the secondary, but free agency is filled with cornerbacks.

6. NY Giants – Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State. Only has 14 career starts. Likely sits behind Eli Manning for at least a few games – maybe a season – before taking over as the starter.

7. Jacksonville – Daniel Jones, QB, Duke. Opened eyes as a freshman with 3 TDs vs Notre Dame, but came back to earth with five picks the next week vs UVA. As a junior he was terrific, albeit against a bad ACC. Struggled late in the season vs Clemson and Wake Forest, but bounced back with 5 TDs in a rout of Temple. Jack of all trades (186 rush yards vs UNC), master of none.

8. Detroit – Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia. Several scouts I’ve spoken with since bowl season ended have moved Baker ahead of Greedy Williams as the #1 CB in the draft. I think it’s close. Strangely, I think a healthy Lions team next year can contend for a playoff spot.

9. Buffalo – Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State. Helped greatly by a great Senior Bowl, Dillard might be the #1 lineman taken in the draft. The Bills have many needs; protecting Josh Allen is near the top.

10. Denver – Drew Lock, QB, Missouri. John Elway is rumored to be enamored. But would he be there in the 2nd round? Probably not once Lock impresses throwing against air at the Combine. Lock came into the last season as my #1 QB, but he wasn’t overly impressive against the likes of Alabama, South Carolina, Georgia and Kentucky (1 TD, 5 INTs, under 60 percent completions in each game).