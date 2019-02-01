PM Roundup: Camille Kostek; Green Day's Dookie Turns 25; Kyrie Irving's Future Is A Mystery

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which can’t believe that it’s freaky Friday.
Camille and Gronk get serious: Camille Kostek and boyfriend Rob Gronkowski are getting personal during Super Bowl week.
I got this really crazy overwhelming feeling of excitement out of no where and remembered I am smack dab in the middle of experiencing and living a dream of mine. This euphoric feeling can’t be shook. Amongst all, I’m living this model dream of mine in the shape that I feel most myself in. The shape and size that had worked against me in the industry for years, was the same body I got to rock in my @si_swimsuit debut 👙 I’m going to continue standing tall and posing proud for my girls to embody all that they are 💪 We are all capable of truly anything and I’m a firm believer that if you hustle with heart your timing will all make sense 🧚♂️ . Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018
Dookie is 25: Green Day’s breakthrough album “Dookie” turns 25 today. It was one of the most influential albums of the 90s and still resonates to this day. Here are 10 things you don’t know about the record.
Kyrie’s future is a mystery: Kyrie Irving’s future is actually influencing moves at this year’s trade deadline. No one has any idea what he’s going to do when he is eligible to become a free agent this summer.
Tweet of the Day:
Song of the Day:
