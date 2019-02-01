PM Roundup: Camille Kostek; Green Day's Dookie Turns 25; Kyrie Irving's Future Is A Mystery

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which can’t believe that it’s freaky Friday.

Camille and Gronk get serious: Camille Kostek and boyfriend Rob Gronkowski are getting personal during Super Bowl week.

Dookie is 25: Green Day’s breakthrough album “Dookie” turns 25 today. It was one of the most influential albums of the 90s and still resonates to this day. Here are 10 things you don’t know about the record.

Kyrie’s future is a mystery: Kyrie Irving’s future is actually influencing moves at this year’s trade deadline. No one has any idea what he’s going to do when he is eligible to become a free agent this summer.

Tweet of the Day:

Losing $1 million will do that. https://t.co/InuOR57Wf9 — Mitro's On 🔥 (@AndyGlockner) February 1, 2019

