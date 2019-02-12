Chris Russo Talks Holdup With Harper and Machado, Sports Media Philosophy

Every weekday, Chris Russo hosts Mad Dog Unleashed from 3-6pm on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Radio channel 82 and High Heat at 1pm on MLB Network! He joins the podcast this week and we discussed:

With pitchers and catchers reporting approaching, what’s the holdup on Bryce Harper and Manny Machado signing? Will there be a labor stoppage in a few years?

How much stock does he put in the Kevin Durant Knicks rumors, and could Durant galvanize NYC like the Knicks did in the 90s?

For that matter, could another radio show do that like Mike and the Mad Dog did?

What, if anything, does Dog read online? Applicable to both daily minutiae and historical interviews: When he does show prep, does he write notes or go off the top of his head?

His pet cause on MLB playoff games ending so late, and whether the league will ever change it.

His general philosophy on doing a daily radio show, and what advice he’d give young hosts looking to break into the business.

Hope you enjoy!

