Chris Russo Talks Holdup With Harper and Machado, Sports Media Philosophy

Every weekday, Chris Russo hosts Mad Dog Unleashed from 3-6pm on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Radio channel 82 and High Heat at 1pm on MLB Network! He joins the podcast this week and we discussed:
- With pitchers and catchers reporting approaching, what’s the holdup on Bryce Harper and Manny Machado signing? Will there be a labor stoppage in a few years?
- How much stock does he put in the Kevin Durant Knicks rumors, and could Durant galvanize NYC like the Knicks did in the 90s?
- For that matter, could another radio show do that like Mike and the Mad Dog did?
- What, if anything, does Dog read online? Applicable to both daily minutiae and historical interviews: When he does show prep, does he write notes or go off the top of his head?
- His pet cause on MLB playoff games ending so late, and whether the league will ever change it.
- His general philosophy on doing a daily radio show, and what advice he’d give young hosts looking to break into the business.
