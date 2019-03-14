USA Today Sports

PM Roundup: Victoria Justice; Zion Williamson To Return; Giants Sticking With Eli Manning

Victoria Justice

PM Roundup: Victoria Justice; Zion Williamson To Return; Giants Sticking With Eli Manning

PM Roundup

PM Roundup: Victoria Justice; Zion Williamson To Return; Giants Sticking With Eli Manning

By 47 minutes ago

By: |

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which isn’t crying about Indiana’s bubble bursting, YOU’RE crying about Indiana’s bubble bursting. 

Victoria just because: Victoria Justice leads off the PM Roundup today because…I dunno, just go with it.

View this post on Instagram

Flower power 🖤

A post shared by Victoria Justice (@victoriajustice) on

Zion’s coming: Zion Williamson will rejoin Duke for the ACC Tournament starting on Thursday against Syracuse. Williamson has been out for nearly a month.

Giants married to Manning: The New York Giants are reportedly not planning to move on from Eli Manning before the 2019 season. While that’s just stupid for a number of reasons, would you expect anything less from that train wreck of an organization?

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Lamar Jackson Posts Video Hitting 105 MPH In His Mercedes

Will Wade Asks LSU to Reinstate Him

5 Biggest Losers From NFL Free Agency

5 Biggest Winners From NFL Free Agency

MLB Will Implement a Three-Batter Minimum For Pitchers, Which is Fine

Around the Sports Internet:

The Steelers have replaced Antonio Brown with…Donte Moncrief?

The Raptors are facing a new problem ahead of the playoffs

NFL free agent moves that still need to happen

Shea Patterson is in training camp with the Texas Rangers

Song of the Day:

, , , , , , , , , , , PM Roundup

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home