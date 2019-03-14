PM Roundup: Victoria Justice; Zion Williamson To Return; Giants Sticking With Eli Manning

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which isn’t crying about Indiana’s bubble bursting, YOU’RE crying about Indiana’s bubble bursting.

Victoria just because: Victoria Justice leads off the PM Roundup today because…I dunno, just go with it.

Zion’s coming: Zion Williamson will rejoin Duke for the ACC Tournament starting on Thursday against Syracuse. Williamson has been out for nearly a month.

Giants married to Manning: The New York Giants are reportedly not planning to move on from Eli Manning before the 2019 season. While that’s just stupid for a number of reasons, would you expect anything less from that train wreck of an organization?

Tweet of the Day:

If articles about the college cheating scandal were booze I’d be blacked out rn — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) March 14, 2019

