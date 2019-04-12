PM Roundup: Nina Dobrev; Joel Embiid Dealing With Injury; Steve Alford To Nevada

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is fired up to nap through The Masters this weekend.

Nina gets to season finale: Nina Dobrev’s new show “Fam” had its season finale Thursday night. It has not been renewed for a second season yet but the show also has not been canceled.

Embiid could miss Game 1: Joel Embiid is dealing with a left knee injury and could miss time in the postseason. Practice will reportedly determine if Embiid is available for Game 1 against Brooklyn.

Alford to Nevada: Former UCLA coach Steve Alford has signed a 10-year deal to become the new head coach at Nevada. Alford will replace Eric Musselman, who departed for Arkansas last week.

Raptors forward OG Anunoby had an emergency appendectomy and will miss the start of the playoffs

The Atlanta Braves appear to have a really bright future

Danny Ainge really wants Kyrie Irving back on the Celtics

