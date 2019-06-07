Tom Brady Throws Name Into Consideration For Best Beer-Chugging QB

A gripping saga has caught the attention of many a bored football fan during this long NFL offseason: which QB can chug beers the fastest? Aaron Rodgers started the debate after a pitiful showing that concluded with beer left in the cup at a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game. Mitch Trubisky and Matthew Stafford both tried their hand at showing up the Packers QB online, which led to Rodgers giving a feisty interview quote about how they can finally say they’re better than him at something. Even Adam Schefter, despite not meeting the quarterback qualification, gave it the old college try.

Tom Brady has been watching from afar, and would like throw his name into consideration for the title of best beer-chugging quarterback. He beat his center, David Andrews, in a chugging contest at the Patriots’ ring ceremony,

Brady’s prowess at this particular activity has been known in the New England area for years now, as former teammates would occasionally emerge from the woodwork and talk about how Brady would always whoop them in drinking contests. On “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert last year, the longtime Patriots quarterback tossed back a cold one in four seconds flat.

Tom Brady chugged a beer tonight on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert…. I'm speechless.pic.twitter.com/KSNJKbLdVO — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 13, 2018

If it came down to it, I’m quite certain Brady’s manic desire to win would drive him to victory. As is, we simply cannot know for sure until an official contest is organized. A battle for NFC North supremacy, and also to say you beat Tom Brady. Someone should get on that.